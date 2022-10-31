CTET 2022 Application Form at ctet.nic.in: Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply

The application process has begun for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 at ctet.nic.in. Candidates interested in teacher posts in schools across India can apply for the teacher eligibility exam.

The CTET 2022 will be held in an online or computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam is scheduled to be held in December-end 2022 or January 2023. The exact date of the examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates. The online application process will start from October 31 onwards and the last date for submitting an online application is November 24 up to 23:59 hrs. The fee can be paid up to November 24, 2022 before 15:30 hrs.

Those who clear CTET will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher, however, it still does not guarantee a job. There are two papers — those who clear paper 1 are eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.

CTET 2022: How to Get Exam Centre of Choice

After filing the online application process, candidates will have to pay the fee on first cum first served basis. Candidates will be allotted the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city.

Exam center availability depends upon the total capacity of the exam center and the total centers in a particular city. The capacity of the city will also be available on the portal. If the total capacity of a particular city is full during completion of the application process or making payment of the examination fee or updation of transaction on the portal, the candidate will be given the option either to

select any other city or cancel the transaction.

If a candidate cancels the transaction, the full fee will be refunded to his/her account as per the mode of payment and application will not be considered for this examination of CTET. The request for a change of examination city will not be accepted in any case, as per the rules.

It may also be noted that if the total capacity is full in a particular city while filling online application, the candidate has no right to claim for the allotment of an examination center in that particular city and the Board will not be responsible for it, stated the official notice.

CTET 2022: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the ‘New Registration’ button

Step 3: Fill in all the required details like your name, parent’s name, date of birth and more

Step 4: Select the exam centre and the preferred language

Step 5: Make payment, submit form

CTET 2022: Passing Marks

To pass the CTET 2022 exam, candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, the passing marks are 55 per cent. Candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150 marks exam to be deemed pass.

