Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results 2022: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 12 board exam results 2022 today, May 21 at 5 pm. Once released, students will be able to check it on the official website at gbshse.info. Students will need their admit cards to check the HSSC results as it contains the registration number. This year, a total of 18,201 students took the Goa HSSC exam which includes 8,925 male and 9,276 female candidates.

Students will have to secure at least 33 marks or above to pass the exams. For candidates who fail are likely to be allowed to sit for the supplementary exam at a later date. The board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said the exams were conducted across 18 centres and 72 sub-centres in the state.

Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit official website of the Goa board

Step 2: Click on the HSSC result link on homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using required credentials such as application number and password

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen, download and save

Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results 2022: How to Check via SMS

To check score via SMS facility, Goa board HSSC students can type Goa 12 seat number and send it to56263 or 58888. The detailed marks subject-wise and total will be sent back to students via SMS, once released.

Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the Goa board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of GBSHSE HSSC exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.

After receiving the Goa board 12th result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including the spellings of their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to the school or board authorities immediately.

The Goa board Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or 12th exams were held in April this year. GBSHSE had divided the class 12 board exams into two parts this time. The HSSC first term exams were held from December 2021 to January 2022. The final result will include term 1, term 2 marks, as well as practical score following which the merit list will be released.

Last year, as many as 99.40 per cent students cleared the HSSC exam. Out of the total pass percentage, a total of 99.66 per cent of students had cleared in the commerce stream, 99.68 per cent in science and 99.51 per cent in vocational stream. The results were announced on July 18, 2021, based on an alternative mode of assessment as exams could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board had followed the 30:30:40 method, under which, 30 per cent weightage was given to class 10 marks, 30 per cent to class 11 marks, and 40 per cent to internal assessment marks in class 12.

