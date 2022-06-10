LIVE MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Declared: How to Check Online, via DigiLocker

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) or class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) or class 12 arts stream 2022 today, on June 10. The results were announced at 10 am. Students can check their results at megresults.nic.in. Students will need their roll number and date of birth to check their results.

Meghalaya 12th Result 2022: Topper & Pass Percentage

This year 81.17 per cent students have passed Meghalaya Class 12 result 2022 out of which 86.89 per cent are regular candidates and 45.22 per cent are non regular candidates.

This year Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty is the topper, who has scored 460 marks and topped MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022. Further, this year also girl students have performed better than boys. As per the announced results a total of 83.46 per cent boys cleared the exams while 89.43 girls cleared their 12 class.

Meghalaya Class 10 Result 2022: Topper & Pass percentage

This year class 10 results have shown a poor performance. The overall pass percent for Meghalaya Class 10 result 2022 is 59.96 per cent. A total of 32,678 candidates have passed the examination.

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result toppers are Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih & Arghadeep Saha. Both the toppers have secured 575 marks.

The board has informed that students will be able to download their whole result booklet from the website. Students must note that there will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.

Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for MBOSE result for SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) examination 2022.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and submit the captcha code.

Step 4: Your result booklet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the subject-wise marks, personal details, and other information carefully and download the result booklet.

Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Play Store or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the Meghalaya board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of MBOSE HSSLC exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar card number and the result will appear on your screen.

Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: Websites to check result

Results can be accessed from these websites mentioned below:

www.megresults.nic.in

www.meghalaya.shiksha

www.result.shiksha

The HSSLC board exams 2022 were conducted in offline mode between March 25 and April 21, 2022. The SSLC exams were held from March 24 to April 6, 2022. Strict COVID-19 protocols were in place during the conduct of the offline board examinations. The MBOSE had announced the results for the HSSLC examination 2022 commerce, science, and vocational stream on May 26 this year.

“The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June, 2022 during office hours,” read the official notice.

It can be remembeered here that Meghalaya board Commerce, Science and Vocational stream results was announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage of Commerce result was 83.63 per cent, while it is 71.62 per cent and 100 per cent in Science and Vocational streams respectively.

