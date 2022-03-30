RRB NTPC Revised Result Declared, Railways Increases Number of Selected Candidates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the revised result of the RRB NTPC 2021-22 at the official website at rrcb.gov.in. Those who clear the CBT 1 will be shortlisted for the CBT 2. The Board has also released the revised result and cut off marks for levels 2, 3, 5 and 6. The exams were conducted between December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases.

The board has announced the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result for RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Chennai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Secunderabad ,RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Siliguri, RRB Bhubhaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Bhopal, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu – Srinagar, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, and RRB Thiruvananthapuram. For the remaining regions, the results will be announced soon on the website.

RRB NTPC Revised Result 2021-22: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRB or the regional websites

Step 2: Click on the result link of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 revised result. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Download and save the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2021

The railways will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 for all the shortlisted candidates in May. The exam dates will be released in due course of time. Earlier, after the exam results were cancelled, a committee was formed by the Indian Railways to examine grievances raised by candidates. It had later said that 20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted with pay level wise for CBT 2.

The names of candidates already announced earlier will continue to remain qualified. Earlier, several candidates had highlighted that the RRB selected over 7 lakh roll numbers instead of 7 lakh candidates. This means one candidate (roll number) has been selected for more than one post reducing chances for others.

As per the Railways, since the number of applicants is high, two-stage CBT will be conducted to produce free and fair merit. The first stage CBT is for the initial screening of the candidates while the second one will be conducted to avoid extensive normalization and prepare a fair merit list for all candidates.

