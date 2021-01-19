LNMU Darbhanga Bihar Releases UG Admission Third List Today

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the undergraduate admission third merit list today, January 19. The university has released the LNMU third admission list for all the districts. To access the LNMU third admission list, candidates have to check the LNMU website. The LNMU 3rd merit list has mentioned students’ name, fathers name, dates of birth, gender, category, subjects and names of the colleges.

The candidates shortlisted in the LNMU third merit list 2021 can take the undergarduate admission process further. The university has published the LNMU undergraduate 3rd merit list for programmes including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA and BFA. For admission to the degree programmes, aspirants must have the required eligibility in the appropriate field of study. The LNMU 2020 merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will be able to participate in the LNMU counselling.

To Check Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Merit List

Step 1: Visit the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) website -- lnmu.ac.in

Step 2: Go to News and Announcements/ Office Order

Step 3: Click on the designated THIRD SELECTION LIST FOR ADMISSION IN UG PART- I link

Step 4: On the next window, check for the name

Step 5: Download and keep a print of the LNMU UG 3rd merit list

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has also provided the candidates with help desk numbers to address students queries on merit list and admission process. Students finding grievances in accessing the LNMU 3rd merit list and want to take the LNMU admission process further can check the LNMU website -- lnmu.ac.in or call at mobile numbers -- 9934061719 (For UG Admission 2020), 9661073322 between 10 AM and 6 PM.