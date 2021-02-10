LNMU Releases Third Merit List for PG Admission 2020-22 Session, Check Details at lnmu.ac.in

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Bihar has released the third selection list for postgraduate admission in various courses for the academic session 2020-22. Those who have applied for the same, within the stipulated date can check the merit list by downloading the pdf from the official website www.lnmu.ac.in. The LNMU PG admission list has the roll number of selected candidates along with their personal detail, category, application form number, college name, subject, merit rank and allotment status. Candidates can check their admission status by searching for their name or application number within the selected candidates’ list.

LNMU PG admission 3rd merit list 2020:

Step 1. Go to the LNMU, Bihar official website at www.lnmu.ac.in

Step 2. Click on‘PG 3rd selection admission list 20-22’

Step 3. Open the combined college wise PG 3rd selection list

Step 4. Once the pdf file will be opened, search for your name or application form number.

As per the official statement of the varsity, the admission process of the selected candidates will be conducted by the respective colleges from February 9 to 15. The selected candidates will have to submit the required documents at the allotted colleges within the specified time.

List of documents needs to be verified during PG admission 2020-22

Marksheet of the Graduation

Admit card of Graduation

CLC and Character certificate

Caste and domicile certificate

Migration certificate

Passport size photograph

The colleges will update the admission status and other info for the admitted candidates on the LNMU dashboard. For more details candidates can read the official notification here

Meanwhile, the varsity has also released the admission notification for PG Diploma in Geriatric Care, Certificate course in Human Consciousness and Yogic Science, Certificate course in French and Women’s studieson its official website.