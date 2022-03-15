Lok Sabha Members Seek Education Loan Waiver for Ukraine Returnees

Parliamentarians on Monday demanded that the government formulate a policy to allow students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine to complete their medical education in universities in India. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Congress member Rajmohan Unnithan (Kasargod) claimed that thousands of students from Kerala were still stranded in Sumy in Ukraine and demanded that the government take urgent steps to bring them to safety.

Congress member Abdul Khaleque said the government should have taken steps earlier to evacuate students from Ukraine and not have waited till the hostilities broke out. Indian students had to reach countries neighbouring Ukraine on their own. In reality, this cannot be termed as evacuation as is being claimed by the government, Khaleque, a member from Barpeta in Assam, said.

YSRCP members P V Midhun Reddy and M Sreenivasulu Reddy demanded that the government take steps to relocate students rescued from Ukraine in medical colleges in India to allow them to complete their studies. Reddy demanded that the government open more medical colleges to ensure that students can complete their education within the country.

Advertisement

Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh wanted the government to waive off education loans taken by students pursuing education in Ukraine by invoking the clause of act of war’ to save them from falling in a debt trap. Students rescued from Ukraine face an uncertain future due to their inability to complete their education and also run the risk of falling into a debt trap as they may find it difficult to repay education loans, he said.

He also demanded that the government extend specialised help to students to overcome the mental trauma faced in the war zone. Suresh also suggested to the government to set up a student welfare wing in every embassy as a policy intervention to help students in times of crisis.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.