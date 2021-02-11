Lok Sabha Secretariat Admit Card 2020 Released for Translator Post, More Details at loksabha.nic.in

Parliament of India on Thursday, February 11 released the Lok Sabha Admit Card 2020 for the post of Translator on its official website www.loksabha.nic.in. Those candidates who have applied for the Lok Sabha Translator Recruitment 2020 exam can now download the hall ticket from the website. The Lok Sabha Translator Recruitment 2020Admit Card will also include details like general instructions for the exam and personal details like name, roll number, among others. The Lok Sabha Translator Recruitment 2020exam for the said post is scheduled for March 7.

For downloading the Lok Sabha Translator Recruitment 2020Admit Card, these steps will need to be followed:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official Lok Sabha official website at www.loksabha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option that reads 'Advertisements and Notices'

Step 3: Next, click on the hyperlink that reads 'CALL LETTER, ATTENDANCE SHEET AND GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS TO CANDIDATES FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF TRANSLATOR IN LOK SABHA SECRETARIAT - ADVT. NO. 1/2020'

Step 4: You will be directed to a new window, whereyou will have to login and hit the submit button

Step 5: The PDF document of your Lok Sabha Translator Recruitment 2020Admit Card will open. Make sure that you carefully check all the details mentioned in it

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the call letterand do not forget to take a copy of it to the exam centre

The details of venue and timing will be mentioned on the Lok Sabha Translator Recruitment 2020admit card. In terms of the Under Preliminary Examination pattern, candidates will be asked to attempt multiple choice questions onGeneral Knowledge and Current Affair; General English and General Hindi. A total of 50 questions will be asked in each of these sections.