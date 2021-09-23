Lok Sabha Secretariat Invites Applications for Social Media, Content Writer Posts, Salary up to Rs 65,000

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has released a recruitment notification for the post of consultants on a contractual basis for an initial period of a year. However, the duration of the contract can be extended up to a period of two more years on the basis of candidates’ performance.

The duties of these consultants will include works related to speeches, talking points, messages, social media accounts, and any other miscellaneous work relating to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The eligible candidates will be engaged on a full-time basis and will not be allowed to take up any other assignment during the period of their engagement.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancies

Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant): 1 post

Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant): 1 post

Senior Content Writer/Media Analyst (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (Hindi): 1 post

Junior Content Writer (English): 1 post

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate): 5 posts

Manager (Events): 1 post

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Those willing to apply for any of the above-mentioned posts must possess the relevant educational qualification and experience. The candidates’ age must be between 22 and 58 years as of the last date of receipt of the application, that is, October 11.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant recruitment 2021: How to apply

The application form for Lok Sabha Secretariat consultant recruitment 2021 is available on the official website, loksabhadocs.nic.in. Candidates need to take a hard copy of the application form and fill in all the necessary details and send it to Lok Sabha Secretariat along with all the required documents. The envelope should be sent to the address- Administration Branch-I, Room No. 619, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi – 110001.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of personal interviews before an interview board. The shortlisted candidates will be asked to join immediately and will not be allowed to withdraw his/her candidature subsequently.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Consultant recruitment 2021: Salary

Social Media Marketing (Senior Consultant) — Rs 65,000 per month

Social Media Marketing (Junior Consultant) — Rs 35,000 per month

Senior Content Writer/Media Analyst (Hindi) — Rs 45,000 per month

Junior Content Writer (Hindi) — Rs 35,000 per month

Junior Content Writer (English) — Rs 35,000 per month

Social Media Marketing (Junior Associate) — Rs 30,000 per month

Manager (Events) — Rs 50,000 per month

“The Consultant(s) shall be deployed in the Social Media & Communications Unit under PPR Wing of Lok Sabha Secretariat. Further, the duties assigned to the position(s) may be such that they shall be called upon to come to/stay in office before/beyond normal working hours and on Sundays/Holidays, whenever required in the exigencies of work, for which no additional remuneration shall be admissible," the official notice read.

