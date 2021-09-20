Longer Schools are Shut, More Unlikely Return of Poor Kids: Satyarthi

The longer schools are shut the more the likelihood that children from poor families will never return to their classrooms, says Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi while stressing that the decision to reopen has to be medical assessment driven.

Describing schools as a haven for children, the renowned child rights activist also expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control over large parts of the country last month following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

“The progress we have made till now for the safety and protection of children and women in Afghanistan must not be lost. Schools must be a safe haven for children and no child must be used in any form of combat. This is essential to basic human liberty and dignity,” Satyarthi told.

