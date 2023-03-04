A career in Human Resources (HR) involves managing the people within an organisation. HR professionals are responsible for recruiting, training, and retaining employees, as well as handling compensation, benefits, and employee relations. A career in HR offers a wide range of opportunities in various industries, including healthcare, finance, technology, and government.

HR offers a fulfilling and rewarding career path for individuals who enjoy working with people, solving complex problems, and contributing to the success of an organisation. We have listed down a few companies that are currently recruiting interns in the human resources field. Check them out here:

Human Resources (HR) Internship in Hyderabad at Lemon Tree Hotel, Gachibowli Hyderabad

Lemon Tree Hotel at Gachibowli is offering an internship for six months. Selected candidates will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500. The deadline to apply via the Internshala portal is March 17. One of the key tasks will be to update internal databases with new employee information, gather payroll data, as well as screen resumes and application forms.

Human Resources (HR) Internship in Bangalore at NoBroker Technologies Solutions Private Limited

This is a two-month-long internship. Candidates who are selected will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000. The last date to submit the online applications on Internshala is March 16. Interns will work with recruitment managers and get an idea about the working process.

Human Resources (HR) Internship in Mumbai at Thomas Cook India Limited

Thomas Cook is seeking the right candidate available for three months programme. It will offer a stipend of Rs 2,500 to selected candidates. Those interested can apply through Internshala before March 14. Interns will support hiring operations at the corporate office. They will help in the documentation process of recruitment and also be a team player to ensure cohesive work.

Human Resources (HR) Internship in Gurgaon at Policy Bazaar

Policy Bazaar is hiring eligible candidates for a six-month internship programme. The company will pay a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 to the selected candidates. Those who are interested can apply for the internship before March 13 via the Internshala portal. The work profile includes preparing HR-related reports as and when needed and addressing employee queries about benefits.

Human Resources (HR) Internship in Lucknow at HCL Technologies

The internship at HCL Technologies is for a duration of three months. Candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 3,500 to 6,000. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be screening resumes and shortlisting candidates, handling documentation and taking interviews, and screening the candidates over the phone. The deadline to submit application forms on Internshala is March 13.

