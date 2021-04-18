Looking For a Well Paying Job? List of Top Govt Jobs to Apply for This Week

Not happy with your current job and looking for a change or aiming to crack a coveted post in the government sector? Your search ends here. News18.com brings to you every Sunday, a list of top PSU, govt-sector, and several other jobs notifications. Here is your quota of weekly recruitment notifications, apply before the deadline’s up.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for 1679 posts. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at www.beciljobs.com by April 20. To apply for the job, candidates can apply for at least 8th pass and above. Read Notification here.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications for 2311 posts. Interested can apply at jkssb.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 12. The JKSSB written exam will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. Read Detailed Notification.

Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has invited for 172 posts. The applications are invited at mcchandigarh.gov.in. The last date to apply is May 3. The MC Chandigarh has released a job notification after a decade. The selection procedure will involve written exams. Group A, B, and C level jobs are on offer through this recruitment drive. Check notification.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the official notifications for the Indian Engineering Services and Indian Statistical Services exams. The application process is open till April 27, 6 pm. Through IES 2021 exam, UPSC expects to fill 215 vacancies including seven vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Through Indian Economic Services a total of 15 posts will be filled and for Indian Statistical Services 11 posts are advertised. Read Detailed Notification

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant audit officer (AAO), Bihar Audit Services in Audit Directorate under Finance Department, Government of Bihar. A total of 138 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested can apply at the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Detailed Notification Here

The Indian Army will be conducting the recruitment rally 2021 for various posts. The application form will be accepted online till May 20. Those who have passed classes 8, 9, 10, and 12th can apply for these posts. Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a physical fitness test, physical measurement, and medical test to be eligible for the job. Read Notification Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released notification for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in by May 5. The UPSC CAPF’s Assistant Commandant recruitment exam will be held on August 8. Read Notification Here

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for the recruitment of Group ‘C’ Civilian posts. The application process commenced on its official website www.indianairforce.nic.in on April 3. Applications will be accepted within 30 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement. Over 1500 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. selected candidates will be paid Rs 23,553 to Rs 38,606. Read full notification

