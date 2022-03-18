Looking for Alternative of JEE! Here is a List of Other Engineering Entrance Exams

Getting into a good Engineering college can be a tough cut to crack, especially with around high competition. Every year lakhs of students appear for Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main but that is not the only exam that students can appear for to get into a good engineering college. So, if you are looking for admission into engineering courses this academic year, here’s a list of engineering entrances that you can apply to. Here’s also the latest status of engineering entrances.

JEE Main 2022: Lets start with one of the most popular engineering entrance exam, JEE. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022. The engineering entrance which was to begin from April 16 and conclude on April 21 will now begin from April 21. The move has come after protests from a large section of students who were claiming that the board exams and engineering entrance exams are clashing. The CBSE 12th term 2 exams are to begin on April 26.

WBJEE: The West Bengal JEE is set to provide admissions in engineering colleges of state. This year the application for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam is over and WBJEE will be conducted on April 23, 2022. The admit cards will be issued from April 18. Candidates can get the admit card from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

VITEE: The Vellore institute of technology (VIT) has released the forms for the admission in the new academic sessions. Recently, VIT announced the revised VITEEE 2022 exam date at the official website viteee.vit.ac.in. will now conduct the VIT engineering entrance exam 2022 from June 17 to 25. Earlier, the authorities scheduled the VITEEE exam 2022 from May 30 to June 7.

AEEE: The Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) registrations has began. Interested candidates can fill the AEEE application form 2022 before the last date. The authority has announced the AEEE 2022 exam date for phase 1 will be held on May 20, 21, 22, & 23; while the phase 2 exam will be held tentatively on June 9, 10, 11 & 12. The entrance exam will be conducted for the institutes’ campuses in Amritapuri (Kollam), Vengal (Chennai), Bengaluru, and Ettimadai (Coimbatore). The application form will be available on the official website.

OJEE: The applications for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 has began and the submission process will end on April 13. The examinations are likely to be conducted in the first or second week of June in computer based test mode. The dates of the exams are yet to be out.

BITSAT: BITS Pilani has began the application process for the admissions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BITSAT 2022 at www.bitsadmission.com till May 21, 2022. The computer-based online test this year will be held in two sessions, from June 20 to June 26 and July 22 to July 26, 2022. The exam will be conducted at the Pilani Campus, KK Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad campus. The three-hour exam will feature objective-type questions constituting of questions from physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, and mathematics or biology.

SRMJEE: SRM has concluded the first phase of its applications on January 2. The next phase of applications will conclude on April 18 and the third phase on June 20. The entrance exam is held every year for admission to BTech programmes offered in SRM IST for its campuses in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, AP, and NCR. SRJMEEE is a two-and-a-half-hour remote proctored exam covering physics, chemistry, mathematics, or biology. The exam is for 115 marks.

Apart from these mentioned exams, there are other state-based engineering entrances such as the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET), COMEDK for engineering courses in Karnataka, and the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (CET). Dates for many of them is yet to be released.

