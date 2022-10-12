Looking for Extra Pocket Money? Check Out List of Part-Time Jobs This Festive Season

In view of the upcoming festival season, from Diwali to Christmas, there has been a boom in jobs especially in sectors such as logistics, food delivery, manufacturing, e-commerce, and automobiles, claims Teamlease’s latest Employment Outlook Report Q2 FY22. Hiring is expected to increase by 30 to 35 per cent during this period. Around three lakh temporary and gig jobs are expected to be generated, according to Farhan Azmi, Vice President, Indian Staffing Federation. Recruiters have showed a 43 per cen hiring intent for blue-collar jobs starting this month.

With such temporary jobs on rise, here is a list of part time jobs during festive season:

Sales & Marketing part time job/internship in Decathlon Sport India Private Limited

Selected candidates will have to build the local sports project (LSP) and choose the range as per your catchment analysis (range selection). They will have to handle merchandising and stock for the same as well as piloting and PNL for the sport (margin, shrinkage). The three month part-time job at Chennai, Navalur will pay candidates a stipend of Rs 10000 per month. One can apply for this job at the official website of Internshala.

Also read| Launch of 5G Services in India Leads to More Job Creation, Hiring up by 13% in Telecom Sector: Survey

Client Relationship Officer internship in Tommy Hilfiger

The selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include handling client relationship management and help with ideas. There are as many as 40 openings across multiple locations including Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Cochin. The last date to apply for the four month internship is October 31 at Internshala. Selected candidates having relevant skills and interests, will get a stipend of Rs 22,000 per month.

Customer Support Agent at noon.com

This part time job at noon.com located in Gurugram requires candidates to develop strong customer relationships and will be responsible to resolve queries of the customers through e-mail and chat within the assigned TAT, manage and take ownership of the resolution process for all customer related issues, build customer relationships as part of the process and customer relationships as part of the process. Candidates willing to apply must preferably be from e-commerce background with a minimum of six months relevant experience. They must also have excellent communication, analytical and customer service skills. Interested candidates can register for the job at LinkedIn.

Customer Service Executive at Kalki Fashion

Based in Mumbai, Kalki Fashion is seeking an experienced customer service executive who has the technical and practical knowledge of customer service/relationship management process in a retail environment. The ideal candidate for this part-time jobs must be from a retail environment (online/superstore/discount), must be a proven self-starter who understands the nuances of customer service in a retail environment, for several fashion product categories (apparel, watches, eyewear, footwear, jewellery) The executive should have experience in multiple customer service support channels including in-bound/outbound calling, e-mail, web chat etc. One can apply at LinkedIn.

Team Member at 99 Pancakes

99 Pancakes is looking for fresher/experienced staff for 99 Pancakes store at Oshiwara. The part-time job in Mumbai include making pancakes, waffles, crepes, shakes, coolers, selling cakes and pastries. Selected candidates will have to work for 54 hours per week. Those interested can apply via Indeed.com.

Part Time Sales Advisor at H&M

Hennes & Mauritz or the H&M group at Pune is looking for a part time sales advisor your who is willing to work for a minimum of 24 hours per week and maximum up to 6 days per week. Those selected will have to provide service to the customers at the fitting room, sales floor and cash point, create conversation with customers to help them find the perfect outfit to look and feel good. They will have to process deliveries and assist stock replenishment and merchandising the latest garments on the floor. Those interested can apply via Indeed.com.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here