Looking for Jobs in HR? Here are Internships You Can Apply for to Get a Glimpse of the Industry

Before applying for jobs, joining an internship can prove to be turning point for students. Since almost every employer prefers candidates with prior experience, internships have become increasingly valuable. Furthermore, having the ability to make money while doing internships is like icing on the cake.

Understanding the trouble one has to go through to look for an ideal internship, we have compiled a list of HR internships to which candidates interested in pursuing a career in this industry can apply for:

Lo Faro Shop Private Limited

This is a six-month internship in Mumbai with a stipend of Rs 2,000 per month, excluding incentives earned during the work period. The hiring for this internship will be done online and the company will provide work-from-home opportunities. Candidates would be required to work 5 days a week. The last day to apply for this position is May 13.

Sankey Business Solutions Private Limited

Sankey Business Solutions in Mumbai is looking for interns that are available for a 6-month period. The organisation not only provides individuals with experience but also a stipend ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. It is also a work from home internship, and the deadline to apply here is May 13.

Bala Vikasa

It is a one-month internship programme in Telangana offering candidates a stipend of Rs 6,000. Applicants interested to apply should know that it is not a work-from-home offer. They would have to work from Warangal in Telangana. The last day to apply for the post is May 13.

Scorpion Express Private Limited

Scorpion Express in Mumbai is looking for candidates who are willing to work from the Mumbai office for three months. It also provides a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000. Candidates may apply for the role until May 13. A candidate should have skills such as spoken English proficiency, knowledge of MS-Excel, and MS-Word.

Dhi Technologies, Pune

This is a six-month internship at the office. Candidates who get selected for the internship must report to the Pune office immediately. There will be a chance to earn a Rs 10,000 stipend based on your performance. The deadline for applying for this internship is May 13.

Digipplus

Candidates for this internship will be able to work from home. Digipplus requires individuals to be available for a period of six months. Candidates would be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to 15,000 for their efforts. The deadline to apply for the available positions is May 13.

HCDS Technologies

HCDS Technologies is searching for highly devoted applicants who are willing to work from any of the following cities: Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Indore, Kolkata, Patna, Pune, Mumbai, and Noida. The internship will last two months, with candidates receiving a monthly stipend of up to Rs 18,000. Apply before May 13 to be considered for the position.

