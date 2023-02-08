Kaushik Saha, the son of a lottery seller in Kamakhyaguri, cracked the West Bengal civil service or WBCS exam on the very first attempt without any training. Kaushik sat for the WBCS exam in 2020. The results of the examination were published last Thursday and Kaushik passed it successfully.

His family’s financial condition is not very good. His father Kalipada Saha is a lottery ticket seller. However, the financial crisis of the family has increased Kaushik’s insistence. He decided to appear for the exam without training because he was not capable of arranging tuition. A native of Shyamangar Colony in Kamakhyagudi, Kaushik set a unique precedent by clearing the WBCS exam without any coaching.

Kaushik has cleared the ‘B’ group of the WBCS examination. He has been recommended for an appointment in WBPS by PSC. Accordingly, he will join the state police as deputy superintendent of police. He completed his graduation in 2019 and then appeared for the WBCS exam in 2020.

Kaushik and his family members are naturally very happy. Elated with his son’s success, Kaushik’s father decorated the whole house. The people of Kamakhyaguri too are proud of his remarkable success. As soon as this news is spread, people from the entire Kumargram block of Kamakhyaguri were overjoyed with happiness. Kaushik was a very bright student in childhood and had a different enthusiasm for his studies.

Kaushik says, ‘I can’t explain how happy I am. After completing my graduation in 2019, I started preparing for the exam from home. Many people said that it is not possible to pass without coaching. It was also common that it is not easy to pass the exam the first time. It has now been proved that these notions are wrong."

