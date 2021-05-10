Loyola Business School Awards Skill Certificates to 30 Transgender Students

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) awarded certificates to 30 transgender students for completing a skill course from the institution. Candidates were enrolled for the skilling course through NGOs Sudar & Thozhi who work for the welfare of the transgender community. The classes were conducted on weekends over a duration of three months. The candidates were first trained in basic computer skills and administration functions. Later they were introduced to accounting software such as Tally that would help them in accounts entry. These candidates then went on to give interviews and secure jobs with the Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Rail services.

The certificates were awarded to the candidates by Rev. Fr. Joe Arun, SJ, Director – LIBA. Prof CK Prahlad Centre for Emerging India at LIBA coordinated all the activities of scheduling, executing this program with the NGOs.

Sharing his thoughts on the program, Fr Joe Arun, SJ Director LIBA, said, “Excellence at LIBA is guided by values and ethics, what impact we make in lives of people is more important than what our students learn and what we teach them. The Transgenders who were trained by us had led before a very difficult life. But now they earn respect in society because they are empowered by the skills they learnt in LIBA. I am happy that CK Prahlad Centre for Emerging India at LIBA has made that difference.”

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) is a premier B-school, established in 1979 within the premises of Loyola College. LIBA primarily offers a two-year Full-time PGDM course, approved by AICTE and recognized by AIU. It also offers other programmes: Part-time PGDM (AICTE approved), Ph.D. (affiliated to the University of Madras), and one-year executive diploma programmes.

