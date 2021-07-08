LPU Establishes Space Station, to Act as a Resource Lab for Students, Researchers

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced the establishment of ‘Professional Space Station for Multiple Satellites Tracking and Telemetry’ at its campus. The station will not only act as a resource for LPU and its researchers but will also be a virtual lab for other educational institutions in India and neighbouring countries.

The space station would allow students and researchers to communicate with the international space stations as well as receive data from nanosatellites and other spacecraft.

“The university’s goal is to infuse interest in students for space research, equip them with relevant data and enter the field of space research, including tracking and data acquisition, laser/optical lab for futuristic communication systems and more," added LPU.

The station will function under LPU’s ‘Centre for Space Research’ inaugurated last year by Dr Sudhir Mishra, scientist and director general (BrahMos), DRDO, Ministry of Defence.

As per an official notice by LPU, the space centre engages the trainee students in satellite system design and system engineering, satellite payload and sub-system design and development, satellite assembly, integration, and testing; satellite launch, operation, payload data processing, application in the area of navigation, remote sensing, meteorology, and space science.

“The centre will carry out awareness programs related to space research and remote sensing with the support of the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, as well. Space station at LPU also offers an internet-to-orbit gateway mission control centre, for public use," said LPU.

The space station has an automatic antenna adjustment and precise digital signal processing. It also consists of Satellite Tracking and Amateur Radio (HAM radio) and can track multiple satellites, which are presently 3000 plus and, collect real-time satellite images. It can be used for a host of functions, from determining the position of assets like vehicles and cattle, city planning, weather forecast as well as disaster management support. It is also helpful for community connect; communication with mobile assets including drones; monitoring power lines and landslides, says LPU.

LPU’s Centre for Space Research is closely related to the Space Situational Awareness & Management (SSAM) program of ISRO. This area has become internationally significant due to the ever-growing manmade space debris and the increased threat of collisions due to it.

