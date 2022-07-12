LPU Student Clinches Gold Medal at World Shooting Competition in Korea, Excels Olympic Silver Medalist

Lovely Professional University (LPU) student, Arjun Babuta, has won the international gold medal in 10m air rifle final at a shooting world cup held in Korea. The MA in journalism and mass communication student represented India and won the gold in the very first day. He excelled Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA, in one sided competition, with the final winning effort of 17-9, said the varsity.

The shooting competitions in rifle, pistol, shotgun has been organised by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) in Changwon, Korea, which are to continue up to July 21. The student shooter won the event to clinch the country’s maiden gold medal, so far, at the ongoing world cup. Hailing from Mohali in Punjab, Arjun had earlier topped the ranking match with 261.1 points to qualify for the gold medal clash.

About 450 athletes from 43 countries are taking part in 30 events of the world cup. It will provide an opportunity not only to compete for medals, but also for having “World Ranking” points. “It seems LPU student is inching towards capturing another ISSF’s another highest award “the Blue Cross” for the country, as has earlier been done by the ace shooter of the country, Abhinav Bindra,” said the varsity.

LPU Pro Chancellor, Rashmi Mittal, congratulated the winning student and his mentors at LPU. She also shared that at LPU students are properly guided, trained and skilled as per their talents and global requirements. That is why LPU students remain in headlines of diverse fields be they research, innovation, entrepreneurship, cultural activities, placements, social services or sports.

Founded 115 years ago (in 1907), the ISSF is the governing body of the Olympic shooting events in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines, and of several non-Olympic shooting sport events. Presently, it affiliates over 150 national shooting federations from Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

