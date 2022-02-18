LPU Student Jyoti Baliyan Selected for Para World Archery Championship 2022

Jyoti Baliyan, a student of Lovely Professional University, has been selected for Para World Archery Championship 2022, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from February 19 to 27. Fighting against all odds, Jyoti Baliyan, who hails from a middle-class farmer family of Uttar Pradesh is now going to represent India as one of the country’s consistent performers.

She is now aiming to grab the top medal of the World Archery Para Championship for India. Jyoti, who has been fighting polio, since her childhood wanted to become a volleyball player.

To support her dream, LPU is providing her 100 per cent scholarship to be able to fulfill her aspirations of both sports and studies. Chancellor Ashok Mittal at LPU said, “It’s a matter of pride for all of us that LPU student and Tokyo Paralympic participant Jyoti has now once again been selected for a coveted competition at world level. Jyoti has been a super athlete, and we wish her to gather more accolades for the country, university, and self.”

Presently taking coaching from mentor Pawandeep at LPU, Jyoti is anticipating exhibiting excelling performance in Dubai, says the varsity. Prior to this also, she was the only woman Indian Archer to be sent to Tokyo for participation in the paralympics. Currently, she is the biggest medal prospect in the country. She is to compete in the women’s compound individual open and compound mixed team open.

Dubai 2022 World Archery Para Championships are scheduled to be held from February 19 to February 27 at the Dubai Club for ‘People of Determination’ grounds. It is the same venue where the famous Fazza Para Archery World Ranking tournament has continuously been taking place over the years.

