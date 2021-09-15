LPU Students Receive Over 8500 Recruitment Offers, Highest Salary Package at Rs 42 Lakh

Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) have received more than 8500 offers from over 1400 recruiters during the pandemic. In the engineering discipline, the highest salary package is Rs 42 lakh per annum with Microsoft, while the highest package offered in Management is at Rs 21 lakh per annum offered by Trident. Over 1000 placement events were conducted this year, says LPU.

Some of the recruiters include Microsoft, Amazon, Cognizant, Capgemini, Infosys, Bosch, TCS, Wipro, L&T Technology Services, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Group, Accor Group of Hotels, DXC Technologies Optum, CISCO, Lowe’s India, TiVo Corporation, Infineon, Hitachi, Havells, South Indian Bank, Informatica, Bosch and Siemens Home Appliances Group,and Acko General Insurance.

Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University said, “We are proud that our students have been placed with some of the most renowned MNCs, startups and IT companies, despite the challenges the industry has faced due to COVID. Their innovative effort to thank us while they are at their homes, by creating a World Record has lifted the spirits of the entire management, teaching and placement team.”

In a bid to celebrate the successful placement season, the students, who are currently learning from their homes created a new Guinness World Records title for “The Largest Online Video Album of People Saying the Same Sentence”. 5656 of the students recorded themselves on video thanking the varsity for the placements.

