LSAT India 2022 in January, Registrations Begin

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has started the registration process for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2022 today, October 18 at the official website discoverlaw.in. The exam will be held in two cycles — the first one on January 15 and the second from May 9 in the online proctored format. Students will be allowed to take the exam from their homes or any place of convenience.

“The first administration of the test will be conducted on January 15, 2022 and the second administration would be over a five-day period, starting May 9, 2022 to accommodate the larger number of anticipated test-takers." the council said.

LSAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India.

LSAT India 2022: Application fee

Students who register for LSAT India 2022 before December 15 will be eligible for the special early-bird price of Rs 3499. Students who register on or after December 15 will pay Rs 3799.

LSAT India 2022: Exam process

After the closure of the registration period, candidates will receive a detailed exam schedule and instructions on how to take the online test to ensure a seamless experience. LSAC will provide additional information about the online exam in the weeks ahead.

The LSAT India 2022 will be administered through an online delivery system with artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of each test amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “This format enabled more than 7,600 aspiring law students, as well as law colleges, in India to enjoy an uninterrupted admission cycle despite the extraordinary circumstances of the global health emergency," the council added.

“The administration of LSAT—India test in January would help aspirants prepare for the exam in depth, as there would be no burden of other exams. With two opportunities to score well in the LSAT—India 2022, aspirants will be able to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without worrying about other tests,” said LSAC’s Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem.

