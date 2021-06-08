LSAT India 2021 Results to be Declared by Third Week of June

Students who appeared for LSAT India - the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate law courses will be able to check their results in the third week of Jund, LSAC - the exam conducting body informed. LSAT India was held in the online remotely-proctored in 15 slots starting May 29 up till June 5.

More than 5,200 law college aspirants took the LSAT-India 2021 exam. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students appeared for the LSAT-India from their place of choice. The exam conducting body claims that no technical difficulties were reported during the entrance exam.

LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem said, “Successful completion of LSAT-India 2021 in these tumultuous times will help students better manage the anxiety and stress which might arise from the uncertainty in admissions for the coming year. The fact that we were able to deliver the LSAT-India in an online, remotely proctored format, will enable students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the coming academic year."

Some of the law colleges and institutes that accept the LSAT-India results include BML Munjal University, O.P Jindal Global Law School, UPES (University of Petroleum and Energy Studies), GD Goenka University, Vellore Institute of Technology, Adamas University, MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Faculty of Law, JLU School of Law, Jagran Lakecity University, IFIM Law School, etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here