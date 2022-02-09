LSAT India 2022 Result Declared, Registrations for Next Session Open

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) announced the results of LSAT—India 2022 January session. A total of 1689 aspirants appeared for the January session of LSAT—India 2022 exam. The exam was held in online mode where students took the exam in remote proctored format. The aspirants can download their scorecards by logging into their registration application at www.discoverlaw.in.

Those who are unhappy with their scores or those who could not take the January session can apply for the second administration starting May 9, 2022. The registration for the May administration of LSAT—India 2022 is open till April 25.

This year, LSAC Global will award merit-based scholarships to 50 undergraduate students and three postgraduate students who take the LSAT—India 2022. Additionally, three scholarships will be awarded to students who submit winning entries in the essay competition announced by LSAC Global.

