LSAT—India Registration Window Open, Last Date to Apply is January 11

LSAT—India, a standardised test for assessing the skills of law aspirants will now be offered twice in 2023 – once in January and again in June. The test designed by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and delivered by Pearson VUE, will be conducted on 22 January 2023 in multiple slots. The deadline to register for the January administration of LSAT—India 2023 is January 11, 2023.

The link to register for the exam is http://pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia. LSAT—India™ carries a total of 92 questions to be answered in 2 hours 20 minutes. The scorecard of LSAT—India™ reports a scaled score and a percentile rank.

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions at O.P. Jindal Global University and Associate Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) explains three key reasons why law aspirants should prefer to take the test on 22nd January:

1. Your chance to secure admission in JGLS will simply double if you take January test. On an average more than 3500 candidates appearing for LSAT-India test don’t receive an offer of admission for 5-year BA/ BBA/ BComLLB Hons. programmes. If you take January test and if you don’t qualify the cut-off for admission, you still have option to take the June 2023 test and secure a qualifying score.

2. Your success in January test will secure your seat in JGLS even before you take the 12th Board exams. You will be at ease while writing your 12th boards and plan your time better after your Board exams.

3. Students who wish to apply for scholarships to study at Jindal Global Law School can utilise higher of the two scores to qualify the scholarship cut-off which is usually 90 percentile score in LSAT—India™ exam.

In order to access the test from home, candidates will need to ensure that they meet all the necessary system and environment requirements before taking the test. Candidates are urged to visit the FAQ section to check all the relevant information about the test including system requirements and test preparation.

