LSS-USS Result 2020 Kerala: DHSE Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan LSS, USS Scholarship Result Declared at keralapareekshabhavan.in

LSS-USS Result 2020 Kerala | The DHSE Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala DHSE LSS scholarship Result 2020 and Kerala DHSE USS Scholarship Result 2020 on July 15. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan scholarship results were released by DHSE Kerala on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. The result was announced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Candidates who took the scholarship exams will be able to check the result by entering their basic information on the official website.

DHSE Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan LSS, USS Result 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Click on your preferred website and enter the name of the website

Step 2: After the homepage of the website opens, click on LSS, USS Result scroll

Step 3: A new window will appear

Step 4: Select the exam from the drop down

Step 5: Enter the details that they have asked for

Step 6: Hit the submit button

Step 7: Now, press Ctrl + F and type your roll number to look for your name

All candidates are advised to keep a copy on the result as it will be required in future. Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned in the result page. All candidates who have been selected will be summoned for the next round of interviews. In case a candidate finds that there is an error in the result then he/she is advised to visit the official website of the board immediately and look for the procedure to report the error.