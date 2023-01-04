Lucknow School Timings For Classes 1 to 8 Changed Due to Cold Wave

As the weather conditions turn harsh in Lucknow, the district magistrate has issued a notice for changes in school timings. The District Magistrate has issued an order that has stated all recognized schools in Lucknow will only function between 10 AM and 2 PM from Monday, January 2 till Tuesday, January 10. These timings have come into effect for students of classes 1 to 8.

The notice available on the official website of the District Magistrate of Lucknow read, “In view of the extreme cold wave, the timings of all the aided/recognized schools of all the boards from class 1 to 8 in Lucknow district from January 2 to January 10 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. is changed in the interest of the student.” The full notice can be accessed on Lucknow.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh authorities had also previously changed the school timings due to the severe cold conditions and the heavy fog that accompanied it. The district administration of Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and other cities had issued orders announcing the change in school timings till December 31, 2022. This came into effect as students were having difficulty reaching schools due to the weather conditions. Classes in Lucknow were to commence at 10:00 A.M. and end at 3:00 P.M. until December 31, 2022.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) also issued an announcement for all government schools under its jurisdiction. It was to be noted that the school will remain closed during winter vacation from January 1 to January 12. Meanwhile, students from Class 9 to Class 12 will have to appear for ‘Remedial classes’. The Government has announced that these will be held from January 2 to January 14.

The governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh had also issued their own guidelines for the timing of the schools. While most schools were to remain closed until December 31, 2022, Haryana Government had extended the closure until January 15.

Read all the Latest Education News here