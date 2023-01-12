CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » education-career » Lucknow Schools Shut Amid Cold Wave, to go Online for Classes 9 to 12
1-MIN READ

Lucknow Schools Shut Amid Cold Wave, to go Online for Classes 9 to 12

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 12:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Schools in Lucknow will remain closed till January 14 (Representative image)

Schools in Lucknow will remain closed till January 14 (Representative image)

Schools have been directed to hold online classes for those students of Classes 9 to 12 who do not have their pre-board exams or practical exams from January 12 to January 14, 2023

Lucknow schools have been directed to remain closed till January 14 in view of the cold wave situation. In an official letter, Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, stated that schools up to Class 8 will remain shut untill January 14. Schools have been directed to hold online classes for those students of Classes 9 to 12 who do not have their pre-board exams or practical exams from January 12 to January 14, 2023.

The DM Lucknow has directed schools to strictly adhere to the order. According to an order issued by the DM, “For students up to class 8, there will be a holiday till January 14, 2023. For the students of Class 9 to 12 who do not have Pre Board/Practical exams, the classes will be conducted online instead of calling them to school. If there is no online arrangement, holiday will be given to such students of Class 9 to 12.”

In order to avoid academic gaps, for Class 10 and Class 12 students who have Pre Board/Practical exams, the schools are ordered to make certain arrangements.

Read | Will Schools and Colleges be Closed Due to Covid-19?

The school management will be responsible to make adequate arrangements for the prevention of cold in the classroom of students and it will be ensured that heaters, etc. will be used to maintain the normal temperature in each room. Students will not be made to sit outside or in the open for Classes/Practicals exams.

There should be no compulsion on students to wear school uniforms. It is advised that students should go to school wearing only warm clothes which are able to protect them from cold.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
first published:January 12, 2023, 12:19 IST
last updated:January 12, 2023, 12:19 IST
Read More