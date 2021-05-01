Lucknow University Admission 2021: Application Process Ends on May 3, Here’s How to Apply

The University of Lucknow will be closing the application window for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD admission on May 3. The interested candidates willing to apply for the same can submit their online application on the official website https://lkouniv.ac.in before the closing date.

Earlier, the last date to apply for Lucknow University admission 2021 was April 15 for PhD programs and April 20 for UG programs. Shortlisted applicants will be enrolled to BA, BA (Hons), B.Sc (Maths), B.Sc (Biology), B.Com, B.Com (Hons), Shashtri, L.L.B, BVA/BFA, B.Sc/ B.Sc (Yoga), B.Voc (renewable energy), B.Sc Agriculture, BJMC and others, as per their preferences.

Lucknow University Admission 2021: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the LU admission 2021 by registering themselves at lkouniv.ac.in. The details of the admission process are mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “View more details tab” under the respective program for which you are willing to apply

Step 3:On the next page, click on the ‘Online form submission tab’

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘I agree’

Step 5: Key in all the required details and submit. Applicants will receive their login details on the mobile number and email ID provided at the time of registration. Keep that safely for further use

Step 6: Complete the remaining part of the application form and submit

Step 7: Pay the application fee and download a copy of the application form

Applicants must note that they do not have to send the printout of the application form to the University. For further details, candidates are requested to visit the official website. The details of the eligibility criteria, selection process, and application fee are available on the website.

