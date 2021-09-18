Lucknow University Admission 2021: Provisional Merit List for UG Seats Released

Lucknow University has released the result of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses. The varsity has released the provisional merit list containing marks of UGET, on its official website - https://lkouniv.ac.in. The provisional merit list has been prepared after combining the marks scored by candidates in classes 10, 12 and entrance tests. The candidates who appeared for the entrance test but did not fill their class 12 marks on the admission portal, the University has allotted them ranks in the merit list on the basis of UGET marks and High School marks.

The entrance exam for admission in various UG courses of Lucknow University was held in August 2021. Candidates who had appeared in the entrance test can check their scores in the provisional merit list on the official website of Lucknow University.

The successful candidates will be called for counseling and document verification for admission into various colleges for the 2021-22 academic session. It will be subjected to ranks scored by the candidates in the merit list.

Lucknow University UGET 2021 Results: How to check provisional merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University — lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, a window ‘UG Courses 2021 Provisional Merit List’ will pop up. Click on that window

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where a provisional merit list of eight UG courses is available. Select the course, for which you had appeared in UGET 2021

Step 4: A PDF file of the provisional list of your course will open up

Step 5: Search your name and roll number in it. You can also use the CTRL+F shortcut for this.

Direct Link to check the provisional merit list is here - https://lkouniv.ac.in/en/article/provisional-merit-list-of-ug-courses-2021

The University has asked the students to produce the original documents for claiming the benefit of the reservation while reporting to the allotted institution for admission. Admission will be cancelled if the documents of candidates are found invalid during verification.

