Lucknow University Admissions Begin for MBA, BBA, Know Who Can Apply & How

The Institute of Management Sciences at Lucknow University begin admissions for MBA and BBA programmes for the academic year 2022. The admissions are also open for intergraded courses which are for five-years duration and offer BBA degree on exiting after three-years and BBA, MBA after completion of five.

MBA is offered in various specializations including entrepreneurship and family business, human resource, marketing, international business, and finance & control. Besides these, the institute also provides a five-year integrated MBA course as well.

At undergraduate level, the university is enrolling for courses including BBA, BBA (International Business), and BBA (Management Sciences). The BBA programs are three-year undergraduate courses.

The postgraduate MBA programs are a full-time master’s degree course of two years or four semesters. Meanwhile, the integrated MBA program is a 5-year course and has 10 semesters. After successful completion of three-year course in the integrated program, students are awarded a BBA degree. Upon continuation of the course for a further two years, an MBA degree is awarded to students.

Lucknow University Admissions: Who can Apply?

In order to be eligible to apply for the undergraduate programs, candidates are required to have completed their 10+2 level of education from a recognized board with a minimum 50 percent aggregate score.

To apply for the postgraduate programs, candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognised university. In addition, general and OBC category candidates are required to have scored a minimum of 50 percent marks while SC and ST category candidates must have scored a minimum of 45 percent in graduation.

Lucknow University Admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University Institute of Management Sciences and click on the admissions tab at www.lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Now, browse through the courses listed on the site and hit apply online.

Step 3: Register yourself by giving the basic details and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the application form and save it for future reference

Lucknow University Admissions: Fee

The fee for PG management programs is Rs 1600 for general, EWS, and OBC category candidates and Rs 800 for SC, ST, and persons with disabilities.

