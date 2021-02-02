Lucknow University Announces UP B.Ed JEE 2021 Schedule at lkouniv.ac.in

The University of Lucknow has released the official notification for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination on its official website lkouniv.ac.in. As per the notification, Lucknow University will start the registration process for UP B.Ed JEE February 18 onwards. Students seeking admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education Programme offered by the University at various participating colleges can apply online for the same at lkouniv.ac.in on or before March 15, without any late fee. However, the online application for UP B.Ed JEE 2021 will be accepted till March 23, with delaying in submitting the fee. The application fees for UP B.Ed JEE 2021 is Rs 1,500, while candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 750.

Know about the important dates, eligibility criteria and other details here:

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 Important Dates:

Online Registration start date - February 18, 2021

Online Registration end date - March 15, 2021

Last Date to submit UP BEd JEE 2021 Application Form with a late fee - March 22, 2021

Release of UP B.Ed JEE 2021 Admit Card- May 10, 2021

Applicants seeking admission to B.Ed programme offered by Lucknow University should have a graduation degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from any recognized institute or college. Candidates who have done their graduation in engineering and technology should have a minimum of 55 per cent marks. There is no upper age limit for UP B.Ed JEE 2021

The varsity will conduct the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 exam on May 19, 2021, at multiple centres in various cities including Agra, Jaunpur, Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Allahabad. The UP B.Ed JEE 2021 results will be released between June 20 to 25, 2021 tentatively.

For more details, candidates can go through the UP B.Ed JEE dashboard available on the homepage of Lucknow University. The direct link for the same is also provided here.