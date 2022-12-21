Lucknow University Bans Entry and Exit of Students In Hostels After 10 PM

The Lucknow University administration has announced that students will be restricted from entering or leaving hostels after 10 pm. The university informed students residing in the university campus hostels that leaving after 10 pm is completely prohibited for boys. In girls hostels, students are neither allowed to enter nor allowed to go out after 8 pm.

The university has warned of strict disciplinary action if any student violates this night curfew rule for the hostel. The new rules came a couple of days after a scuffle between students and on-campus police. The incident took place after midnight when students were roaming out of the hostels late at night on Friday. The matter soon turned violent as the students got into an argument with the police. The patrolling policemen allegedly beat up the students who had gone out to have tea. Three students were injured.

According to news agency ANI, around 1.30 pm, more than 15 students came out of Subhash hostel to have tea. The students claimed that the police stopped them and started beating them up. The students then went to the Hasanganj police station and protested. When Lucknow University officials came to know about the matter, they went to the police station to pacify the students.

The proctor’s office issues guidelines prohibiting any gathering and mandatory guidelines for all cafeteria owners to maintain law and order.

Apart from this, during the demonstration at Hasanganj police station, some junior and senior students clashed with each other. Protests have been banned in the university under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Lucknow University had earlier banned all gatherings in the canteen on December 9, a day after two groups of students clashed at a birthday party in the commercial canteen.

“It has come to light that during celebrations at canteens students enter into fights or arguments that disrupts campus discipline. It has been decided that the owners will ensure no celebrations are held at the canteen. If students insist or force, then the canteen owner must inform the proctor’s office," said chief proctor Prof Rakesh Dwivedi following the incident.

