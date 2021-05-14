Lucknow University Declares BCA Third Semester Results

The Lucknow University (LU) has declared the results of Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) third semester exams for the year 2021. The university in an official notification announced the declaration of results on its official website.

Students who appeared for the BCA third semester exams from LU and its affiliated colleges can check their results online on its official website. Students can log in at the website with their roll numbers provided by the varsity at the time of examination. The students of BCA third semester can know their individual scorecards and the marks they have scored in different papers of the semester.

Steps to check results:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of Lucknow University

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the designated result window

Step 3 - Submit your credentials- Roll number and other details on the new login window

Step 4 - Submit and click on result tab

Step 5 - A new screen will appear showing the semester exams marksheet. For future use, save the result and take a print out.

For students who find discrepancies in their semester exam results, LU has provided an email id. University officials have advised such students to contact examination officials at the controller of examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in with their grievances.

From April 26, Lucknow University has been releasing the results of different semesters of various courses. Earlier, it released semester exam results for BA Political Science third and fifth-semester. On May 3, the university declared the results of the third semester of MA Journalism and Mass Communication and BA English Honours.

Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the University has already announced summer vacation from May 1 till May 15 during which the university and all the affiliated colleges will remain closed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here