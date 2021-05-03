Lucknow University Declares Summer Vacation Till May 15 Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

In view of rise in Covid-19 cases, Lucknow University has announced summer vacation till May 15. The varsity in a statement said that the summer vacation is effective from May 1 and will end on May 15. The university and all the affiliated colleges will remain closed during this time.

As per the official statement, the campus will remain closed for all the students, faculty, staff and officers. Online classes, which were being conducted earlier, will also remain suspended till May 15.

University has taken the decision considering the second wave of COVID 19 situation and the lockdown-like restrictions associated with it. The restrictions put by the government due to pandemic is creating difficulty for students and staffs to attend the classes.

Recently, the university also released the third semester results for B.Com and BA honours in Ancient Indian History, Economics and fifth semester English results.

Earlier, the Lucknow University spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava, said the Undergraduate and Post-graduate exams are already being held while first semester examinations are being postponed due to the prevailing situation because of COVID-19. The university is, however, planning to promote students without examination.

Meanwhile, Monday, May 3 is also the last date for applying for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD courses in Lucknow University.

Lucknow continues to be one of the worst-affected districts of Uttar Pradesh. The capital city of the state also witnessing a shortage in supply of oxygen cylinders and other medical supplies.

Uttar Pradesh reported 290 more coronavirus deaths and 30,983 infections on Sunday, the Health Department said. The toll has risen to 13,162, while the total number of cases breached 13.13 lakh mark. There are 2.96 lakh active cases, according to a health bulletin.

Of the 30,983 fresh Covid-19 cases, as many as 3,342 were reported from Lucknow. The city also reported 25 deaths on Sunday.

