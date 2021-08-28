UP BEd JEE Results 2021: Ashu Rana Tops Exam, Counselling from September 1

The University of Lucknow declared Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2021 results on August 27, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination can check their results on the official website of the University- lkouniv.ac.in.

Ashu Rana of Lucknow has topped the UP BEd Joint Entrance examination this year. Ashu studied class 10 and class 12 at Mountfort School. He did his bachelor in B. Tech from NIT Patna. Ashu has also worked as a teacher in Karnataka for some time.

In 2017, Ashu came back to Lucknow and started preparing for PCS and qualified PSC Pre in 2018. Besides, Ashu has also appeared for interviews for CDS and other examinations eight times. Speaking about his achievement, Ashu said he wants to develop the villages of Uttar Pradesh by becoming a PCS officer.

Meanwhile, the second position was grabbed by Ajaz Ahmed of Kushinagar and Ajay Gaur of Gorakhpur stood at third position. However, not a single female candidate’s name appeared among the top 10.

The merit list has also been released by the university on the website. The list was released on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in the examination.

As per the official notice, the counselling for selected candidates begins on September 1. Candidates who successfully qualified for the test will be able to sit for the counselling round. The counselling process will take place online and further details about the complete schedule for counselling will be available to all qualified candidates on the official site of Lucknow University. The new session is expected to begin on September 6, 2021.

Earlier on August 6, the exam was conducted and over 5.2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the exam was held at 1,476 centres in double shifts. Moreover, this year, 90 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the test.

