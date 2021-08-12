Lucknow University Receives Record Number of Applications For UG, PG Admissions

Lucknow University has received a record number of applications for admissions into its undergraduate and post-graduate courses in this academic year. The university witnessed an increase of over 8 percent in application forms compared to last year.

According to the admission data released by the university, the university received a total of 48,022 applications for UG courses. This is an increase of around 8.5 percent than 2020 and about 30-40 percent than 2019 and 2018.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of the university credit the increase in admission applications to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents are reluctant to send their children to education institutions outside the state due to the pandemic. In addition, due to the pandemic as the higher secondary board examinations could not be held and due to the alternative evaluation criteria most of the state boards recorded a higher percentage of results.

As compared to previous years, the University this year has also introduced more options and combinations of subjects for the UG courses. Lucknow University is among the few other universities in the country which has executed the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) implemented by the Central government last year.

Moreover, Due to the delay in session because of the pandemic, the application window of the university remained open for nearly five months this year, the longest period in any academic session till now.

Dean, academic, Prof Rakesh Chandra said, “LU has been able to brand itself by scoring high in academic rankings due to better placements, quality research and teaching. We are also the first to adopt NEP."

Other than UG courses, the university has also witnessed an increase in application for PG courses. For 4,942 seats, a total of 24,397 applications have been received, which is 26 percent more as compared to 2020.

