Lucknow University Releases Fifth-semester Result of BA Political Science

The Lucknow University has declared the semester exam results for BA Political Science third and fifth-semester on its official website lkouniv.ac.in. The students who have taken the exam can access their scorecard by using their student ID and password. The University of Lucknow has announced the same on its official Twitter handle. One can check the result by following these simple steps

Step 1. Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type the official web address of Lucknow university lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the UDRC login tab and click on the student login

Step 3. Enter the student ID or university roll number and password to login into your account

Step 4. On the next page, click on the results tab and enter the subject

Step 5. The semester exams mark sheet will be displayed.

Step 6. Download the scorecard and take a print out for further use

All the students who have admitted to any of the programs offered by the Lucknow University from session 2017–18 onwards have been given a student login where all their details are available. To avail of this facility, students have to register themselves at the official website by entering their Student ID/Univ. Roll No which is mentioned on the allotment letter and ID card issued by the university.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also released the semester results for BCom, BA third semester exams, and BA honors Economics as well as BA honors English fifth-semester exam. The result for MA Journalism, Mass Communication exams are also published on the official website. students can check their results by following the abovementioned steps.

In case of any difficulty accessing Lucknow University Result 2021, students can reach the controller of the examination at coe@lkouniv.ac.in. They are advised to keep checking the official site for more updates on Lucknow University Result 2021 and other details about the university.

