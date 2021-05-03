Lucknow University Result 2021: Results For BA English Honours, MA Journalism and Mass Comm Declared, Details Here

Lucknow University on Monday, May 3 declared the results for the third semester of BA English Honours, and MA Journalism and Mass Communication. The candidates who had appeared for these examinations can check the result on the university’s official website at www.lkouniv.ac.in.

For checking the results, the Lucknow University students will need their student ID, roll number and password, along with an active internet connection. The Lucknow University 2021 results for selected courses have been declared in the form of scorecards. In case there is any error in the result, the students must raise the concern with the authorities at coe@lkouniv.ac.in.

In order to check the third semester results of BA English Honours and MA Journalism and Mass Communication, follow these steps:

Step 1: Choose any browser of your choice, and search for the official website of Lucknow University, www.lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a tab that reads UDRC Login. Under this dropdown menu, you will find an option that reads ‘Campus Student Login’. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, wherein you will have to either enter your student ID or university roll number along with the password. Once done hit the ‘login’ tab

Step 4: On thenews page, you will find the option of results. Click it

Step 5: Your scorecard for third semester of BA English Honours or MA Journalism and Mass Communication will open in a new tab

Step 6: Carefully check the details mentioned on the scorecard, before downloading and taking a print of the same for your future reference

In order to directly check the result, click here.

The university had also recently declared the result of third semester BA Economics, B.Com and fifth semester BA English exams.

Meanwhile, Monday, May 3 is also the last date for applying for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD courses in Lucknow University.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam