Lucknow University UG, PG Exams to Begin From July 24

Lucknow University has released the exam schedule of several undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The exams will begin on July 24 and will conclude on September 10. The exams for the BEd first semester will also begin on July 24. The detailed exam dates for their respective exam dates are available on the Lucknow University’s official website.

Lucknow University exam dates:

— The MA English fourth-semester exams will take place from July 24 to 29 between 2 pm and 3 pm.

— The fourth-semester exam of the master’s of social work will be from July 24 to August 3.

— MA population education and research development fourth-semester exam will be from July 24 to 31, 9 to 10 am.

— The fourth-semester exams for both MA economics and BA Hons economics from 2 to 3 pm from July 30 to August 4.

— The fourth-semester exam of MA MSc maths regular, missed, as well as back students will be from July 26 to August 11 from 2 to 3 pm.

— For MA political science, the fourth-semester exams will be from July 27 to August 6

— The fourth-semester exams for BA Honors political science will be from 2 to 3 pm will also be held from July 27 to August 6

— The MEd first semester exams will continue from July 24 to 31, while for MEd fourth semester, it will be from July 26 to August 4 from 8 to 9 am.

— The first semester MEd exams will be from July 24 to 30.

— The fourth-semester exams of BEd (new course) will be on July 27 from 8 to 9 am.

— MA AIH group A and B 4th semester exams will be from July 29 to August 6.

— Fourth-semester exam of BA Honours AIH and Archaeology will be from 2 to 3 pm.

— For MCom Commerce, the fourth-semester exam will start on July 26 and go on till August 4 from 2 to 3 pm.

— Fourth-semester exam of the master of public health community medicine will be conducted from July 24 to August 3, from 9 to 10 am.

— For MA-MSc statistics fourth-semester exam dates will be from July 26 to August 4.

— Fourth-semester MA-MSc Biostatistics will take place from 9 to 10 am.

— PG diploma in social duty and human rights second-semester exams will start on August 2 to 9. For missed year exams of these subjects, exams will be conducted from September 7 to 10.

— The second-semester exam of PG diploma in disaster relief and rehabilitation will be from August 2 to 9 from 9 to 10 am.

— The BLED first-year exam will be conducted from July 24 to 31.

— The fourth-year exam of BLed will be from July 26 to 30, from 8 to 9 am.

— For BBA tourism fourth-semester exams, the dates will be from July 20 to 26, the old course exam for the same subjects will be from July 20.

— Fourth-semester exam of master of tourism and travel management will be from July 23 to 29, from 2 to 3 pm.

Several universities have already announced the exams schedules of the UG, PG courses, and most of the exams are held online. Delhi University has decided to hold open book exams this year for the intermediate semester of its law course.

