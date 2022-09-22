M Singhvi Establishes Rs 2 Crore Endowment at OP Jindal Global University, to Offer Scholarships to Law Students

Senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Dr Abhishek M Singhvi has established the Singhvi Endowment at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS). He has signed an endowment agreement for the establishment of the “Singhvi Endowment” to the tune of Rs 2 crores. Dr Abhishek M Singhvi is a Member of Parliament (third-term), and the youngest designated senior advocate at the Supreme Court, at age 34 years.

Announcing the Singhvi Endowment, Dr Singhvi said, “Our goal in establishing the Singhvi Endowment is to give it back to the society from where I have immensely benefitted. The vision of the Singhvi Endowment is to provide access to world-class education for young people who cannot afford and to empower India’s leading universities to promote excellence.”

The Singhvi Endowment will have five major components to it:

Dr Abhishek M Singhvi Outstanding Youth Scholarship: The scholarship aims to recognize the outstanding merit of entrants to Jindal Global Law School. This will be awarded on an annual basis to the topper of the LSAT-India Entrance Exam for admission to JGLS. Bestowal of this scholarship would be a recognition of the merit and potential of young law students as they begin their legal studies.

Anita Singhvi Outstanding Youth Scholarship: The aim of “Mrs Anita Singhvi Outstanding Youth Scholarship” is to recognize the outstanding merit of young law students who are admitted to JGLS and to encourage and support them in their continuing studies to become outstanding professionals of law. This Excellence Scholarship will be awarded on an annual basis to the topper of the LSAT-India Entrance Exam for admission to JGLS. Bestowal of this scholarship would be a recognition of the merit and potential of young law students.

Dr Abhishek M Singhvi Academic Award and Gold Medal for Outstanding Academic Performance in Administrative Law: This is an award and medal that is instituted to inspire and celebrate the student who is the topper in the course on “Administrative Law”. Bestowal of this award would be a recognition of their efforts, endeavors, and success in a branch of law that is highly relevant in the governance of a self-constituting, democratic and reorganizing global society based on the principles of the rule of law.

Dr LM Singhvi Annual Global Conference on International Law and International Relations: The conference aims to draw inspiration from the early efforts of Dr LM Singhvi who functioned within the intersecting spaces of international law and international relations and to draw inspiration from his work in the global society. The conference’s predominant focus would be on the intersections of international law and relations—the ideas and practices therein—on areas such as diplomacy, inter-state relations, strategies, dispute settlement, economic and cultural relations, and law and policy-making.

Dr LM Singhvi Memorial Annual Lecture Series: The lecture series aims to focus on topics close to Dr LM Singhvi’s heart, which include legislative process, international relations, diplomacy, international law, Indian culture, and global togetherness. The larger philosophy of the lecture series is to share the perspectives and ideas of Dr LM Singhvi to the younger generation through the topics, which inspired his thoughts and action.

Commenting on this special occasion, Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University (JGU) & Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) said, “This is a historic occasion for JGU and JGLS to have become the recipient of the distinguished endowment by Dr Abhishek M Singhvi While it is stark evidence of Dr Singhvi’s outstanding commitment and dedication to higher education and legal education, his choice of JGU as the institution for realizing his commitment is a huge recognition for us.”

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here