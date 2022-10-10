Macquarie University Launches Master of Information Technology in AI & Master of Information Technology in IoT

Macquarie University, Australia on Monday announced two new postgraduate courses – Master of Information Technology in Artificial Intelligence and Master of Information Technology in Internet of Things. Offered by the Faculty of Science and Engineering, these courses aim at preparing a skilled, claims varsity. Both the programmes are set to begin in 2023.

The Master of Information Technology in Artificial Intelligence course is designed for students to undertake core units and gain key skills necessary for careers working with AI, gain practical, hands-on experience and enhance learning with the support of internships with world-leading organizations and experts. With the global AI software market forecast to grow to $300 billion by 2026, this program is a timely intervention to support the industry.

This course is only applicable to students with prior experience in fields including Information Technology, Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Actuarial Studies, Data Science, Statistics, and Computing.

Master of Information Technology in the Internet of Things allows students to focus on challenges arising from the interconnection of the Internet and everyday devices by applying advanced and applied knowledge of the design, configuration, management of IoT systems, data analytics, communication services, and networking, claims the varsity.

Students from the fields of Cyber Security, Computer Security, Information Technology, Computer Science Software Engineering, Network Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering can apply to this course.

Furthermore, for both courses, students can undertake internships with world-leading organizations, located next door to the university in the Macquarie Park Innovation District. Both courses offer a plethora of job opportunities for students including data analyst, research scientist, software developer, software engineer, solutions architect or network architect.

The applications for the February and July 2023 intakes are now open and prospective students can apply through the website.

Speaking about the new program, Professor Michael Sheng, Head of School, School of Computing, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Macquarie University said, “We are living in a time when disruption and transformation is the order of the day, across the globe, across industries and digital technology is at the core. It is further poised to play a critical role in shaping the human world hence, academic programmes must address and upgrade the curriculum to meet the needs of the industry of the future. With the introduction of these two courses, Macquarie University takes the lead to prepare a talent pool responsible for curating a positive future for us.”

