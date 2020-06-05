Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Education and Career
Madhya Pradesh Board Released Class 12 Admit Card for Pending Exams at mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Board Released Class 12 Admit Card for Pending Exams at mpbse.nic.in
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released MP Board class 12 admit card for the remaining examinations. The Madhya Pradesh Board 12th hall ticket 2020 was published by the examination authority on its official portal at mpbse.nic.in.

Last month, the Board had released a revised timetable for the pending exams. The examination for class 12 will begin from June 9 to June 15. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The first sitting will begin from 09:00 am and will end at 12:00 pm, while the second session will commence from 02:00 pm and will conclude at 5:00 pm.

As per the revised timetable, on the first day June 9, the Board will conduct the examination for Higher Mathematics and Geography.

June 10: Book-Keeping and Accountancy and Crop Production and Horticulture

June 11: Biology and Economics

June 12: Business Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade and Poultry Farming and Fishery

June 13: Political Science, Still Life and Design and Anatomy Physiology and Health

June 15: Chemistry, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Sociology, Psychology, Drawing and Designing and Environmental Education and Rural Development plus Entrepreneurship.

For checking the revised timetable, candidates can click on the direct link.

Loading