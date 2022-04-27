Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Result Date and Time Announced

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release MP board classes 10 and 12 results on April 29 at 1 pm, the board announced in an official statement. The results of both classes will be announced by April 30 on the official websites of the board — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to check the results, once announced. The original mark sheet will be sent to the schools from where students will be able to collect it. The MPBSE conducted the 10th examination from February 17 to March 12 and the 12th examination from February 18 to March 10. This year, around 18 lakh students appeared for the board exams held by MPBSE.

Also read| MP Board 10th Result 2022 Soon: Know New Changes, Where to Check Results, Pass Percentage

Students can also check their result directly at News18.com by filling the form below –

Evaluation almost complete

The MP board evaluation process for classes 10 and 12 began early in March. The correction of 12th board copies has been completed to a large extent. As per reports, as many as 1.30 crore copies have been evaluated by 30,000 teachers. Once the evaluation is done, the marksheets will be sent to the schools. Candidates will have to score at least 30 per cent to clear the boards.

Why the delay in announcing result

There’s been a delay in the announcement of results likely due to the errors in the question papers of classes 10 and 12 question papers. The MPBSE had earlier found a few wrong questions in six subject papers of both classes combined. Most of the errors were from the mathematics paper of class 10. The class 12 chemistry paper too had a few wrong questions. The MP board has said it will give grace marks to students who attempted these wrong questions.

Change in marking scheme

For this year, the MP board authorities had changed the marking scheme for both classes. The board has decided to allocate 80 marks to theory subjects, and the the remaining 20 marks to practical and project works. For subjects with practicals, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks to the practical assessments. The board had also changed the exam pattern this time.

Read| CBSE Class 10 English Exam Analysis: Teachers, Students Says Question Paper ‘Well-drafted’, Completed Within Time

Last year, the board had announced the exam results using an alternative assessment method as the written exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 9,14,079 candidates appeared in the class 10 examination while 6,60,682 in 12th exam. MPBSE had recorded 100 per cent pass percentage last year which the highest score by the board. In 2020, 8,93,336 candidates gave the class 10th examination out of which 62.84 per cent of students cleared the exam. While for 12th, as many as 6,64,504 candidates took the exam out of which 68.81 per cent passed it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.