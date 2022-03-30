Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results Soon, Check Passing Marks, Last Years' Toppers

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release its class 10 and 12 board results in April. The board has already completed the evaluation process of the exam answer sheets, and is now preparing for the result release. The MP board had employed over 30,000 teachers for evaluating over 1 crore answer sheets of 18 lakh students who had appeared for the exam.

Once released, the MP Board class 10 and 12 results will be made available online at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the results. The physical mark sheets will be sent to the schools and students will have to collect them from there. The MPBSE class 12 board exams were conducted offline from February 17 to March 12 whereas the matric exams were held between February 18 and March 10.

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Passing Marks

To pass the MP board exams, candidates have to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject and overall. In subjects where there are practical aspects, candidates have to pass the theory and practical exams separately. Candidates are evaluated out of 80 marks for the theory exam of every subject. The remaining 20 marks shall be given as per the student’s performance in the internal assessment.

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Pass Percentage

The MP Board recorded a 100 per cent success rate in class 10 and 12 results last year after physical exams were cancelled and evaluation was done based on internal assessment. In 2020, 68.81 per cent of class 12 students had cleared the board exam whereas the success rate for class 10 was marginally lower at 62.84 per cent. The passing percentage for the MP board class 12 exam in 2019 was 72.37 per cent whereas, for the class 10 exam, it was 61.32 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Last Years’ Toppers

In 2021, MPBSE did not release a merit list as the results were prepared only on the basis of internal assessment. The topper of the MP board exam for class 12 in 2020 was Khushi Singh who scored 486 out of the total 500 marks. In 2019, Arya Jain (science stream) and Vivek Gupta (commerce stream) jointly shared the class 12 topper position with 486 marks.

In 2020, in the class 10 board exams of MPBSE, 15 students had jointly shared the topper position with 100 per cent marks. The previous year, in 2019, Gagan Dikshit and Ayush Tamrakar of Sagar district had shared the topper position in the MP board class 10 merit list of 2019 with 499 out of 500 marks.

