Madhya Pradesh Board Announces Schedule for MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams; Check Dates Here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. As per the schedule, MPBSE Class 10 board exams will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, while MPBSE Class 12 exams will be held from May 1 to May 18. The board will conduct the exams from 8am to 11am at various centres across the state.

Students can download the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet 2021 through the official website at mpbsce.nic.in.

Earlier, there were speculations that the Madhya Pradesh Board is expected to hold the exams twice. The board had also decided to do away with compartmental or supplementary exams this year. Students, who appear in the April session of MP Board Exam 2021, will get another chance to appear for the exam in July, in case if they are unable to crack the exam in the first attempt.

According to various reports, regular, self-paced, visually-impaired, examinations of Mookabhadir (Divyang) candidates will normally be conducted on the same date, day and time.

Mock examinations for regular candidates will be conducted in their school and practical examinations of self-taught students will be conducted at their allotted test centres during the board examinations. It will be compulsory for all candidates to appear in the examination hall at 7.30am in the examination centre. Candidates will not be admitted to the examination centre after 7.45am.

In 2020, 62.84 per cent students had passed the Class 10 exams of which a total of 15 students had scored 100 per cent marks and emerged as toppers. Over 11.5 lakh students took the MP Board Class 10 examinations in 2020. Similarly, over eight lakh student had sat for the MP Board Class 12 exams which concluded on June 15 last year.