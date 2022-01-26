Madhya Pradesh Board Begins Registrations for Admissions to Class 9 Model Schools

The Madhya Pradesh Board School Education (MPBSE) has begun the registration process for admission to class 9 in model schools across the state. Students will be selected via an entrance test. Those who have cleared class 8 or are studying in class 8 and are willing to take admission in model schools for class 9, can apply by visiting the official website — mponline.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 31.

The entrance exam for MP model school 9th admission 2022 will take place on March 13. To apply, students will also have to deposit the application fee of Rs 100. Apart from this, students will be able to edit their application forms between February 1 and 5. There are as many as 52 schools of excellence and 201 model schools in the state.

Meanwhile, schools have been closed in MP due to the increasing cases of the Covid-19 pandemic up till January 31. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier conducted a review meeting following which it was decided to shut down schools in the state. Classes 1 to 12 have been shut down for physical classes and have now opted for online classes.

The board exams for classes 10 and 12 students which are scheduled to be held from February 12 have been shifted to take-home mode. This means students will have to attempt exams while sitting at their respective homes. They need not attend any exam centre.

The exam pattern for the board exams too has been changed due to the pandemic. The question paper of both the classes will feature 40 per cent objective questions, 40 per cent subjective, and 20 per cent analytical-type questions. Earlier, only 25 per cent of the questions used to be objective type. The theory portion of the 10th exams will be 80 marks and practical or project work will be allocated 20 marks. For the 12th board exam, 30 marks for practicals and 70 marks for theory will be allocated.

