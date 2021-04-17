Madhya Pradesh Board Cancels Class 9 and 11 Exams

In a notification issued on Friday, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has cancelled the final examination of class 9 and 11. This decision to cancel class 9, 11 examinations comes after the board's decision to postpone class 10 and 12 board examinations in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The notification stated that the final results of Madhya Pradesh Board class 9 and 11 will be declared on April 30 and students will be evaluated based on their performance in the revision test and the half-yearly examination that was conducted in February this year.

The finals results will be calculated based on the best five. Students will be declared passed if they qualify 5 of the 6 subjects even when they don’t get the minimum required 33 marks in one subject. For students who fail to secure 33 marks in more than onesubject, a maximum of 10 grace marks will be given. However, thesegrace marks can be given in more than 1 subject, if required.

In a notification that was issued a week ago, the school education department had planned to hold the final examination of class 9 and 11 on the basis of the open-book system. However, the board has revised its order and said there will be no final exams.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled its class 10 board examination and postponed class 12 examination after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention. The CBSE will be promoting class 10 students based on an internal assessment. Speaking on the decision, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal added that students who are not satisfied with the marks allotted in this system will be given chance to sit in an examination when the situation is conducive to hold an examination.

Honourable Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

Many education boards including the state boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and others have decided to either cancel or postpone board examinations in wake of the rising coronavirus cases

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here