Madhya Pradesh Board Classes 5, 8 Results to be Released Online for the First Time

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the the results of classes 5 and 8 online this year. This is the fist time the results will be released for these classes. The board will issue the marksheets at mpbse.nic.in. The exams began on April 1 and are being conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 11 am.

Exams for both classes began with the first language paper. The board exams will go on till April 8 for class 5 and up to April 9 for class 8. More than 17.93 lakhs students including 8.81 lakh of class 5 and 8.44 lakh of class 8 had registered for the exams. MPBSE has set up about 30,000 centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam across the state.

Also read| MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results by April-End

Board exams for classes 5 and 8 in MP were discontinued in 2007-08 after the introduction of the Right to Education (RTE) act that mandated no student could be failed in classes up to 8. However, the MP government reintroduced the board pattern in 2019-20. Some exams were even conducted as a board but after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were given a general promotion to the next class.

Advertisement

Director of State Education Center S Dhanaraju said that this annual assessment will be done after many years. The entire arrangements have been made online for registration of students for the classes 5 and 8 board exams, selection of examination centres, roll number for examination, admit card etc.

Due to the online process, Dhanraju said that students are appearing for the board exam from anywhere. Sumit Kushwaha, a student of class 5 of Bhopal’s Government Primary School, Bishankhedi had appeared for the examat a government school at Mungawali village of Sehore district. Roll number and online registration of both the schools were released online. He will now be able to give the upcoming paper at the examination centre of his school located in Bhopal.

Read| CBSE Board Exams 2022 Term 2 Admit Card Release Date: What, When and Where to Check

A student’s performance will be evaluated out of 100 marks in every subject. This includes 60 marks for the written exam and 40 marks for home-based project work. Candidates need to score at least 33 percent marks in every subject to be declared passed in MP board exams. Those who fail to score the minimum required marks will be given additional tuition by their schools and will have to appear for a supplementary exam. That will be the final opportunity to get a promotion.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.