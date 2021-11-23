Madhya Pradesh Board Releases Timetable For Classes 10, 12 Exams. Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh education board will soon be conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the timetable for board examinations of classes 10 and 12 scheduled for next year. The blueprint of the exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website of the board. The decision to reduce the syllabus of classes 10 and 12 has also been made in the same direction.

According to the timetable released by the MP Secondary Education Board, the class 10 examination will commence on February 18, 2022, and continue until March 10, 2022, while the board exams for class 12 will begin on February 17 and conclude on March 12 next year.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister announced that the board will be conducting examinations for classes 10 and 12 next February.

Reports also say that the board reduced the syllabus for the upcoming board exams. The released notification states that the syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent.

Meanwhile, schools are reopening in almost every state across the country. The state governments have allowed physical classes for the primary students as well. However, a few of the states have reported Covid-19 cases among students and that has led to problems for the governments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.